Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $476.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

