Conflux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $577.21 million and approximately $52.79 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,280.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00324990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.00944898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00547956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00063728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00142500 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,158,236 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,067,997,621.161695 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19384891 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $51,514,467.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

