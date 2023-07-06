Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of Fox Factory worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Performance

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.