Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 182,139 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,139 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progyny were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,902 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,000. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

