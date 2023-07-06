Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $449.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.02 and its 200 day moving average is $371.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.