Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

