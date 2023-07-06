Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.18 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,196 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.67% of Core Laboratories worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

