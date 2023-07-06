Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $20.42 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.82% of Perficient worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,070 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Perficient by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,735 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

