Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 231 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

