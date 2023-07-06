Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 984 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

