ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:COP traded down $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.