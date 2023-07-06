Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.