Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Sunday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

