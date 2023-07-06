Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lessened by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

