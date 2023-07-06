Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 22,123 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 2.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,990,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.4 %

VONV traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

