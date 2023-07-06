Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,334. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

