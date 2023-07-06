Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.60. 592,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,160. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day moving average is $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.