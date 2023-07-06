Corundum Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $177.53. 2,774,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,500. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

