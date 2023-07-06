Corundum Group Inc. Sells 3,243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 747,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 659,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,526. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

