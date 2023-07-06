Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $541.13 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

