Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 10,517 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

