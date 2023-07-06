Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

