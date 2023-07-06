Cronos Price Up 2.3% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $7.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

