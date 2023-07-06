Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

