Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $237,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock worth $253,535,633 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.