Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $339,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

EWBC stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

