Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 130,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

