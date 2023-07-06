Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 833,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 740,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 149,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 529,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,583. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

