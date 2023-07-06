Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 19,491 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.