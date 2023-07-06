CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTPVF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. CTP has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.52.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

