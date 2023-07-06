Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURLF. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Research analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

