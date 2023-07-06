Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.97

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.97 and last traded at $183.97, with a volume of 50104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

