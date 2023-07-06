D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

