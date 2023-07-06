D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.31. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

