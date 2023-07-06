D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 9,130 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

