Decred (DCR) Price Hits $15.97

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Decred has a market cap of $244.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.97 or 0.00053068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00189552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013610 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,313,138 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

