DeepOnion Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $760,630.84 and approximately $30.23 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00191895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,927,592 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

