Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.99. 417,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,389. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.41 and a 200 day moving average of $401.24.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.