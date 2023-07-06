Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a top pick rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

