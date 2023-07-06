Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,079.0 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Demant A/S has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $41.77.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

