Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 638,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $600.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

