Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $529.29 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,944.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,134 shares of company stock valued at $47,025. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

