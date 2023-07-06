Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,112,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of KALV opened at $9.14 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $57,057.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $26,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,310 shares in the company, valued at $378,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

