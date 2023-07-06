Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

