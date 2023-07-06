Denali Advisors LLC Sells 23,666 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $18,362,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

