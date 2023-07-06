Dero Market Cap Reaches $63.00 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00015325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $63.00 million and $64,391.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,032.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00320167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.92 or 0.00938715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00555428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00144223 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,687,810 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.