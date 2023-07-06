Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 271,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 150,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

