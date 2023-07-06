Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

LON:DEST traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 26.95 ($0.34). 297,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,472. Destiny Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.85 ($0.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.89. The stock has a market cap of £25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -299.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Destiny Pharma

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 49,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,337.87 ($19,466.77). Insiders own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.