Dev Ittycheria Sells 4,226 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,094.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,714,797.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $10.55 on Thursday, hitting $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $418.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.14. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.