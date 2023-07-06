Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

